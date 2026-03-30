DSWD mulls second round of cash assistance rollout

The support provided to drivers of public transportation was led by the DSWD’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation program which had set aside P30 billion of its total P60 billion budget for the initiative.

Gatchalian explained during a press conference together with representatives from the other government agencies that it had already distributed over P1 billion in assistance to 256,040 drivers inside Metro Manila.

The DSWD chief again called on owners of Transport Network Companies to resubmit their unfiltered lists so the department could cover all Transport Network Vehicle Service drivers in the special payouts.

“We have met and will continue to meet the TNCs o yung operator nila, o yung mga PEMEDES [Private Express and Messengerial Delivery Service], so that we can submit their list…together with LTFRB, we managed to secure those lists,” he said.

Based on Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board executive Atty. Greg Pua, they have already received an additional 53,000 TNVS drivers and 81,000 additional motorcycle taxi drivers from the various companies.

As for service delivery riders, Department of Information and Communications Technology’s Atty. Carlo Murcia said that there were 63,000 additional riders.

All of the individuals included in the list are still subject to further verification according to the representatives.

Out of all companies, Gatchalian said that Grab, InDrive, and Move It were found to have the most discrepancies as he said that they also had the most “tempo” drivers.

Tempo or “temporary” drivers are individuals that are actively working for TNCs but have no legal franchise under the LTFRB.