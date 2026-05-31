Jake Cuenca on six years of sobriety, second chances and finding love with purpose

“I’m not drinking alcohol anymore. I’ve given it up,” he shared in an interview with Boy Abunda.

While he clarified that his drinking never reached extreme levels, Cuenca admitted that it had become his primary escape from stress and pressure.

“It’s almost like I was relying on it too much, and at the end of the day, that became the tool I used to unwind,” he said.

Looking back, the actor acknowledged that there was a period in his life when nightlife and socializing often took precedence over other priorities. Eventually, however, a series of experiences forced him to reassess his direction.

According to Cuenca, hitting rock bottom became a valuable lesson.

“Rock bottom can be a powerful driving force for success if you use it correctly,” he reflected.

Today, that renewed perspective extends beyond his personal habits and into his approach to relationships.

During the same interview, Cuenca proudly confirmed his relationship with beauty queen and aspiring doctor Rabiya Mateo.

“Kami na (We’re together). I’m really, really proud to say it because she’s an amazing woman — an incredible woman and very intelligent,” he said.

Unlike in the past, Cuenca explained that he now approaches love with greater clarity and intention. After three months of dating, he officially asked Mateo to be his girlfriend during a trip to Hong Kong.

“We’ve been dating for three months, and finally I asked her to be my girlfriend officially,” he revealed.

The actor said he deeply admires Mateo’s dedication to pursuing a medical degree despite the opportunities available to her in entertainment and pageantry.

“She just made it to UST Med School. For me, I’m very proud of her,” he said.

More importantly, Cuenca believes their relationship is built on shared values and lessons learned from previous experiences.

“We both want the same things. We’ve been through similar scenarios in the past. Even the lessons along the way, nag-match kami talaga,” he shared.

For the actor, this relationship feels different from those that came before.

“Before, I would date and be in a relationship and say, ‘Let’s see where this goes.’ I never used to date a woman with a purpose. With her, I have a purpose,” he confessed.

Asked if he could see himself marrying Mateo someday, Cuenca did not hide his optimism.

“I can see that. I don’t want to spoil it, but definitely with her, I can really see it,” he said.

From embracing sobriety to finding a relationship grounded in commitment and mutual respect, Cuenca’s latest chapter reflects a man who has learned from the past and is looking toward the future with greater purpose than ever before.