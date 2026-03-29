Donny Pangilinan urges fans to focus on bigger issues amid viral backlash

“There are far more important things happening in our country,” Donny wrote, urging netizens to rethink how they spend their energy online.

He emphasized that hate and constant comparisons have become too normalized in fandom culture, often at the expense of real people behind the headlines.

The actor also highlighted the human side of celebrities, reminding fans that artists have lives beyond the spotlight.

He pointed out that harsh comments and baseless narratives can have real emotional consequences, adding that the situation has already “gone below the belt.”

Donny came to the defense of Shuvee, clarifying that the viral moment was taken out of context and that their interaction happened in a casual, friendly setting.

He also reiterated that relationships within the entertainment industry are often misunderstood, as many artists maintain genuine friendships despite being linked to different networks or projects.

At the same time, he firmly asked fans to leave Belle out of the controversy, praising her character and talent while calling out attempts to involve her in unnecessary comparisons.

Shuvee, for her part, has since addressed the issue in a video, apologizing for the incident and promising to be more mindful of her reactions as a self-confessed fan.