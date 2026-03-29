Auto-pilot support

The platform, scheduled for global release on 1 April, enables businesses to manage customer interactions across channels such as SMS, messaging apps, email and voice using AI agents. The rollout comes as companies in Southeast Asia accelerate adoption of AI tools to meet growing demand for faster and more personalized services.

Infobip said AgentOS integrates customer data, communication channels and automation into a single system, allowing enterprises to shift from manual processes to autonomous, goal-driven engagement. The platform also includes human oversight for complex interactions, as the company expands its footprint in the Philippines with clients across retail, banking, telecom and aviation.