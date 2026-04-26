Infobip, SM Supermalls boost digital engagement

Guray Ozturk, Infobip’s head of customer growth for Asia-Pacific, said the partnership enables the mall operator to roll out data-driven campaigns at scale, including personalized promotions and re-engagement messages triggered by customer actions such as connecting to mall WiFi.

“As customer expectations continue to evolve, we are focused on meeting mallgoers where they already are — on their mobile phones. By working with SM Supermalls and leveraging our SaaS platform together with Viber for Business, we are enabling more timely, relevant, and personalized engagement that strengthens customer loyalty while supporting SM Supermalls’ broader digital strategy,” Ozturk said.

Through the initiative, SM Supermalls aims to move beyond traditional mass promotions by delivering tailored campaigns designed to encourage repeat visits and strengthen long-term customer relationships. The use of rich Viber Business Messages is also expected to improve the overall customer experience across multiple touchpoints.

The strategy supports the mall operator’s goal of increasing foot traffic and customer loyalty through a more data-driven engagement model, allowing it to better understand customer behavior and refine marketing efforts.