Madiskarte Moms turns 5

Madiskarte Moms Philippines is marking its fifth anniversary with the 4th Gawad Madiskarte, recognizing Filipino mother-entrepreneurs who have built and scaled their businesses through online platforms.

What began as a Facebook group has grown into a nationwide ecosystem offering mentorship, training and business support for women, helping them navigate entrepreneurship and expand their ventures. Organizers said the initiative highlights how digital communities can translate into economic opportunities, particularly for home-based and small-scale businesses.