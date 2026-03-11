Wais Tindera Caravan boosts financial literacy for women MSMEs

“Sari-sari stores are the heart of every community, and through them, we’re driving digital enablement at the grassroots level. By going digital, NMSMEs can serve more customers, reduce cash-handling risks and manage transactions more efficiently,” said CJ Alegre, head of sustainability at GCash.

“Our goal is to transform everyday transactions into digital ones, supporting the growth of small businesses while advancing financial inclusion across the country,” Alegre added.

Access to financing

The program also promotes access to credit for women-led businesses through GCash’s financing arm, Fuse Financing Inc..

Women lead about 55.8 percent of MSMEs in the Philippines but often face barriers in accessing traditional loans due to collateral and documentation requirements.