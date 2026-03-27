Madis, Aludo forge title showdown

The last time they met in the final was at the 2025 Olivarez National Open, with Madis winning, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

“I’m expecting a tough and competitive match against Stefi. I’ll just stay focused and give my best,” the 19-year-old from M’lang, Cotabato said.

Madis and Aludo, both training under former Davis Cupper Robert Angelo at the Philippine Tennis Academy, won the doubles bronze medal in the 33rd Southeast Asian Games in Thailand last year.

“Knowing that Tenny and I are always together, the two of us will really fight on court,” said Aludo, who won the 18U singles titles at the President’s Cup Masters 8 last year.

Meanwhile, Madis and Aludo defeated fourth seeds Nina Angeline Alcala and Lorraine Jallorina, 6-2, 6-2, to advance in the doubles final of the Group A category event offering a total of P335,000 in cash prizes.