Aludo sizzles, reaches semis

Second seed Stefi Marithe Aludo outplayed Mica Emana, 7-5, 6-4, to reach the semifinal round of the inaugural Philippine Tennis Association (Philta) Women’s National Open at the San Carlos Tennis Center in Negros Occidental on Wednesday.
Aludo, a member of the Philippine Tennis Academy, will meet third seed Tiffany Nocos, who scored a 6-4, 6-1 victory over sixth seed Nina Angeline Alcala.
In the doubles category, Daydo Laguda and Sindette Elentores downed Jamie Carmona and Laika Delima, 6-3, 6-3, to forge a quarterfinal showdown with top seeds Tennielle Madis and Aludo.
Isobel Alipoon and Alexia Virgo also secured a quarterfinal berth after defeating Loujie Mongcal and Alexa Empalmado, 6-4, 6-3.
Alipoon and Virgo will face the second-seeded pair of siblings Kaye Ann and Mica Emana.
Madis-Aludo and the Emana sisters drew first-round byes.