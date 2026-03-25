Aludo sizzles, reaches semis

Second seed Stefi Marithe Aludo outplayed Mica Emana, 7-5, 6-4, to reach the semifinal round of the inaugural Philippine Tennis Association (Philta) Women’s National Open at the San Carlos Tennis Center in Negros Occidental on Wednesday.

Aludo, a member of the Philippine Tennis Academy, will meet third seed Tiffany Nocos, who scored a 6-4, 6-1 victory over sixth seed Nina Angeline Alcala.