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TENNIS

Aludo sizzles, reaches semis

STEFI Marithe Aludo makes her presence felt, posting a 7-5, 6-4 win over Mica Emana to reach the semifinals of the Philta Women’s National Open on Wednesday.
STEFI Marithe Aludo makes her presence felt, posting a 7-5, 6-4 win over Mica Emana to reach the semifinals of the Philta Women’s National Open on Wednesday. Photograph courtesy of Philta
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Second seed Stefi Marithe Aludo outplayed Mica Emana, 7-5, 6-4, to reach the semifinal round of the inaugural Philippine Tennis Association (Philta) Women’s National Open at the San Carlos Tennis Center in Negros Occidental on Wednesday.

Aludo, a member of the Philippine Tennis Academy, will meet third seed Tiffany Nocos, who scored a 6-4, 6-1 victory over sixth seed Nina Angeline Alcala.

STEFI Marithe Aludo makes her presence felt, posting a 7-5, 6-4 win over Mica Emana to reach the semifinals of the Philta Women’s National Open on Wednesday.
Madis, Aludo playing for University of Hawaii

In the doubles category, Daydo Laguda and Sindette Elentores downed Jamie Carmona and Laika Delima, 6-3, 6-3, to forge a quarterfinal showdown with top seeds Tennielle Madis and Aludo.

Isobel Alipoon and Alexia Virgo also secured a quarterfinal berth after defeating Loujie Mongcal and Alexa Empalmado, 6-4, 6-3.

Alipoon and Virgo will face the second-seeded pair of siblings Kaye Ann and Mica Emana.

Madis-Aludo and the Emana sisters drew first-round byes.

Stefi Marithe Aludo
Philta Women’s National Open
Tiffany Nocos

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