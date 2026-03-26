Ombudsman vows cranking up probes

He noted that they would only be providing updates regarding ongoing cases only after the necessary charges have already been filed against the culprits.

“We’ve already learned, when we’re asked a speculative question, they might turn the tide against us, that’s why you won’t get information from me unless its the concrete truth,” he explained.

“This summer, it’s going to heat up even more,” he added.

Bigger catch awaits?

The anti-graft and corruption watchdog had already filed complaints against former Ako Bicol Partylist Elizaldy “Zaldy” Co, former Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla, and wide-scale contractor Sarah Discaya.

Aside from these cases, various politicians, including current senators Jinggoy Estrada and Joel Villanueva, are among the individuals currently being investigated for their supposed involvement.