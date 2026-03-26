Ombudsman vows to intensify probe into flood control scandal

He noted that they would only be providing updates regarding ongoing cases only after the necessary charges have already been filed against the culprits.

“Natuto na tayo eh, pagka tinanong tayo ng speculative question, mamaya kami mismo yung pananagutin, kaya hindi niyo na ko makukunan ng ganyang mga impormasyon kung hindi rin naman tagos na tagos sa katotohanan,” he explained.

“Basta’t itong tag-init, iinit talaga,” he added.

The anti-graft and corruption watchdog had already filed complaints against former Ako Bicol Party-list Elizaldy “Zaldy” Co, former senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla, and wide-scale contractor Sarah Discaya.

Aside from these cases, various politicians including current senators Jinggoy Estrada, and Joel Villanueva are among the individuals currently being investigated for their supposed involvement.