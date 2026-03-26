LTFRB urges mall owners to halve PUV terminal rental fees

He also explained that the letters were extended to the regulatory board’s regional offices in order to spread the initiative nationwide.

Aside from helping drivers, the chairperson expressed that it would allow for commuters to have better access to public transportation.

The LTFRB further said that it has been in constant coordination with various national government agencies and has imposed different measures such as the reduction of toll fees along expressways.

“The national government is continuously finding ways to cushion the effects of this challenge. On the part of each and every Filipino, let the spirit of bayanihan and malasakit prevail for us to succeed in facing this economic challenge,” he noted.

Earlier in the week, the Department of Transportation had kicked off its distribution of the fuel subsidy to different transport sectors in succession with the ongoing P5,000 cash relief assistance program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development.