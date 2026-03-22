LTFRB expands services, rolls out fuel subsidy

LTFRB Northern Mindanao Regional Director Aljo Bendijo said the initiative aims to reduce the need for transport stakeholders to travel to the regional office in Cagayan de Oro City.

“We bring the LTFRB closer to the people so there is no need to travel to the regional office in Cagayan de Oro City,” Bendijo said.

Aside from satellite offices, the agency will also deploy mobile offices to key areas across the region, further expanding its reach to transport operators in remote and underserved communities.

At the same time, LTFRB is working with partner agencies to distribute fuel subsidies for PUV drivers and operators, a support measure intended to cushion the impact of rising fuel costs.