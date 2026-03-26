DTI: Prices remain stable

SRP holds

Roque said that as of Monday, there have been no reported price increases for items monitored under the DTI’s suggested retail price (SRP) system, covering key supermarket groceries and other essentials.

“These are the products being monitored by the DTI that have controlled suggested retail prices (SRP)… As of yesterday, there have been no price increases yet in basic necessities and prime commodities,” she noted.

Her remarks come as the DTI and manufacturers have been coordinating to maintain price stability, a move echoed by recent statements from the department about industry pledges to hold prices of many basic goods for the next 30 to 60 days amid global economic concerns.

Despite stable pricing and adequate supply, Roque cautioned against panic buying.