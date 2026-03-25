Telcos seek moratorium on ‘Konektado’ law amid energy crisis

“A moratorium and proper extension of time for stakeholder consultations is not merely a procedural accommodation, it is a practical necessity,” it added.

While recognizing the law’s push to expand digital connectivity, the PCTO urged regulators to be cautious in releasing policies during the crisis.

“The overriding urgency at this time is to ensure that the telecommunications industry remains operational, financially viable, and fully capable of keeping critical telecom infrastructure functional and resilient,” it said.

“Stability in the sector is not an industry interest alone, it is a public interest, as connectivity has proven indispensable in times of national crisis.”

The group also pushed for extended consultations on the access list, including policy, infrastructure sharing, cybersecurity, and the Spectrum Management and Policy Framework (SMPF).

It stressed the need to fully use the one year allowed under the law for issuing the SMPF, warning that “rushing the SMPF process risks producing a framework that is inadequately aligned with technical realities, market conditions, and the long-term interests of both industry and the public.”