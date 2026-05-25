TATAK PINOY: DTI expo spotlights global Filipino industries

The expo features companies from priority industries including semiconductors, electronics, electric vehicles, pharmaceuticals, defense equipment, food manufacturing, chemicals and skincare products — sectors identified by the government as key drivers of long-term industrial growth and export competitiveness.

During the opening program, Trade Secretary Maria Christina Aldeguer-Roque described the event as more than just an industry exhibition, saying it reflects the growing strength and potential of Filipino enterprises.

The trade chief said the expo is a showcase “of who we are, of what we can do and what we are truly capable of,” as she paid tribute “to our dedicated manufacturers, our visionaries, industry captains, and to every single Filipino who works day in and day out who build this strong economy that we can be proud of.”

The Tatak Pinoy Strategy, launched in December 2025, serves as the government’s roadmap for strengthening domestic industries, boosting manufacturing capacity and deepening local supply chains to help Filipino businesses scale globally.

Assistant Secretary Nylah Rizza Bautista, supervising head of the DTI Competitiveness and Innovation Group (CIG), said the strategy represents a major shift in the country’s industrial policy direction.

“The Tatak Pinoy Strategy is the country’s first national industrial policy enacted into law,” Bautista said.

“It reflects our commitment to build manufacturing industries that are proudly Filipino, globally competitive, innovation-driven, and resilient.”

Aside from product showcases, the expo also includes business engagement activities, live demonstrations and knowledge-sharing sessions involving industry leaders, investors, academe and students.

DTI said the initiative aims to encourage stronger collaboration across sectors while promoting industries with high potential for innovation, value creation and export growth.

“This expo is proof that Filipino excellence is already here in this room,” Bautista added.