PNP, AFP boost security at energy facilities after power emergency

Meanwhile, the AFP recognized that this development has a direct bearing on its mandate to help ensure energy security, national stability, and the overall welfare of the Filipino people.

PNP Chief, P/Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez, Jr., assured the public that police forces are on alert to prevent any disruption or exploitation of the situation. “We in the Philippine National Police will focus on securing critical energy facilities and in maintaining peace and order. Additional personnel will be deployed in key areas to prevent any disruption or exploitation of the situation,” Nartatez said.

The PNP Chief emphasized the need to protect substations, transmission lines, and power plants as potential vulnerabilities during power shortages. “We will maintain a strong presence in gas stations and energy plants to ensure that there will be no supply disruption,” he added.

Nartatez also highlighted measures to keep PNP operations running despite the energy crisis. “We have contingency measures in place, including backup power systems in stations. Tuloy-tuloy ang serbisyo ng pulisya—hindi tayo titigil kahit may power interruptions. Our frontlines will remain 24/7. Kahit may energy emergency, hindi titigil ang serbisyo ng PNP,” he stressed.

The President declared a state of national energy emergency on Tuesday, March 24, and signed Executive Order No. 110, which introduces the Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food, and Transport (UPLIFT) to assist sectors affected by rising fuel costs and global supply disruptions stemming from the Middle East conflict. EO 110 activates a whole-of-government response to ensure energy supply stability, protect vulnerable sectors, and maintain public services.

Meanwhile, the PNP reminded citizens to take simple precautions during potential brownouts. “Pinapaalalahanan natin ang publiko na maging alerto lalo na sa gabi kung may brownout. Siguraduhin na laging naka-lock ang mga pinto at huwag mag-iwan ng kandila nang walang bantay. Magsasagawa rin tayo ng increased night patrols sa mga apektadong komunidad para iwasan ang anumang krimen,” Nartatez said.

On the other hand, Col. Francel Margareth A. Padilla, AFP spokesperson, said that while the Department of National Defense is not among the agencies directly tasked in the implementing committee, the AFP underscores its full collaboration with concerned government agencies and its unwavering support to all national government initiatives and directives addressing this situation.

"The AFP remains ready to provide assistance when directed, with our forces on standby to augment efforts in critical infrastructure protection, logistics and transport of essential goods, engineering support, and rapid response operations, particularly in vulnerable and geographically isolated areas," Padilla said.

"We remain committed to reinforcing a whole-of-nation approach in safeguarding national resilience," she added.