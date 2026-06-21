Caprice, Heath’s series debut is full of ‘kilig’ and ambition

Joining Caprice and Heath are fellow Sparkle artists Marco Masa and John Clifford, making the series even more exciting for fans, especially those who followed their journey after Pinoy Big Brother: Collab 2.0.

For Caprice, the project is more than just her latest role — it's the kind of story she has always wanted to tell.

"Hindi po ako makapaniwala kasi gusto ko rin po talagang makapag-try ng genre na light, very youthful, at alam ko pong makaka-relate ang mga Gen Z at Gen Alpha (I still can't believe it because I've always wanted to try a light and very youthful genre, and I know Gen Z and Gen Alpha will be able to relate to it) You’re My Favorite Song is a must-watch because it is a heartwarming story about friends, family and dreams," Caprice said.

Heath, meanwhile, couldn't hide his excitement over landing his first major television series.

"Napakasaya ko po dahil ito po ‘yung first series na isa po ako sa main cast (I'm very happy because this is the first series where I'm part of the main cast). Hindi po ito dapat palagpasin dahil sa kilig na ibibigay namin na magpapapangiti sa viewers (You shouldn't miss this because of all the romantic moments we'll bring that will surely make viewers smile),” expressed Heath.

Marco is equally thrilled, saying the project feels like a reunion with friends after life inside PBB.

"I’m so excited kasi after being outside the PBB house, ito na ulit ‘yung first-ever series ko na tuloy-tuloy ‘yung taping at kasama ko pa ‘yung mga nakasama ko sa loob ng Bahay ni Kuya (I'm so excited because after leaving the PBB House, this is my first-ever series with continuous taping, and I'm working again with the friends I lived with inside Bahay ni Kuya),” shared Marco.

For Clifford, the series marks a milestone that once felt like a distant dream.

"First of all, it’s another blessing — it’s my first project after lumabas ng Bahay ni Kuya (first of all, it's another blessing — it's my first project after leaving Bahay ni Kuya). This is a dream come true dahil dati pinag-uusapan lang namin ito, now, natupad na po talaga (this is a dream come true because we used to only talk about this inside Bahay ni Kuya and now it has finally become a reality),” says Clifford.

At the heart of You're My Favorite Song is Angel Dimaculangan, played by Caprice, a 16-year-old genius who relocates to Solmera City to help her grandfather, Lolo Xavi, fulfill his lifelong dream of building a resort on their beachfront property.

But things take a dramatic turn when the powerful Montaverde Empire threatens to take away their land. Faced with greed and impossible odds, Angel relies on her intelligence, resilience, and an unexpected team of fellow Gen Z and Gen Alpha allies to fight for their family's future.

Beyond the romance, You're My Favorite Song shines a spotlight on today's generation — young people who believe in standing up for what matters, supporting one another and proving that age is never a barrier to making a difference.

With relatable characters, heartfelt moments, and plenty of kilig along the way, the series aims to resonate with a generation that's writing its own story while chasing its dreams.