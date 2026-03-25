Ex-DPWH official lands key DA post

Former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) official, Arrey Perez, who stepped down amid controversy has been appointed to oversee a multibillion-peso infrastructure program at the Department of Agriculture (DA), placing him at the center of farm-to-market road development this year.

Arrey Perez has taken on the role of undersecretary for agri-marine industrial systems, joining the agency’s leadership as it manages a P33-billion allocation for farm-to-market roads.