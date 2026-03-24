Vhong Navarro on aging: 'My body Is starting to talk'



“‘Pag ganito palang umeedad tayo medyo… nagsasalita na po ‘yong katawan. Sinasabi niya, ‘Hindi mo na kaya. Sa isip mo na lang,’”

Navarro shared, describing the subtle but undeniable signals his body now sends—moments when energy and endurance no longer match what the mind believes it can still do.

But beyond the physical changes, the 49-year-old emphasized that his outlook remains grounded and positive, anchored by faith and perspective.

“Pero ngayon, sa mental, sa lahat, okay na okay po ako, Nay… tine-test lang tayo ni God,”

he added, framing the experience not as a setback, but as part of a bigger journey.

For Navarro, aging may come with new challenges—but it also brings clarity, resilience, and a deeper understanding of what truly matters.