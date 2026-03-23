Lisa Kudrow on aging, acceptance, and knowing when to stop

Letting go of the pressure to “fix” aging

In an industry that often equates youth with relevance, Kudrow admits she once explored cosmetic solutions. But her brief experience with Botox ultimately led her to reconsider.

“I think it contributed to my eye irritation and this weird pattern on my forehead, so I’m probably done with it now anyway.”

Rather than continuing down that path, Kudrow is choosing comfort and authenticity—an approach that reflects a broader cultural shift, as more veteran actresses redefine what it means to age in Hollywood.

She also shared a deeply human fear that resonates far beyond celebrity circles:

“I am scared of having to see myself looking like my grandmother one day, but I’m excited to play older roles.”

The statement captures both vulnerability and empowerment—acknowledging the inevitability of aging while embracing the opportunities that come with it.