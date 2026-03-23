Lisa Kudrow on aging, acceptance, and knowing when to stop

For decades, she has been one of television’s most recognizable faces—forever etched in pop culture as the eccentric and lovable Phoebe Buffay. Today, however, Lisa Kudrow is embracing a different kind of spotlight—one that values honesty over illusion and self-acceptance over cosmetic perfection.
At 62, the actress is speaking candidly about beauty, aging, and the quiet decision to step away from enhancements that no longer feel right for her.
Letting go of the pressure to “fix” aging
In an industry that often equates youth with relevance, Kudrow admits she once explored cosmetic solutions. But her brief experience with Botox ultimately led her to reconsider.
“I think it contributed to my eye irritation and this weird pattern on my forehead, so I’m probably done with it now anyway.”
Rather than continuing down that path, Kudrow is choosing comfort and authenticity—an approach that reflects a broader cultural shift, as more veteran actresses redefine what it means to age in Hollywood.
She also shared a deeply human fear that resonates far beyond celebrity circles:
“I am scared of having to see myself looking like my grandmother one day, but I’m excited to play older roles.”
The statement captures both vulnerability and empowerment—acknowledging the inevitability of aging while embracing the opportunities that come with it.
A past shaped by transformation
While Kudrow may be stepping away from injectables today, she has long been open about a pivotal cosmetic procedure from her youth: a nose job she underwent as a teenager.
Its impact, she has said, was profound—not only physically, but emotionally.
“That was life-altering. I went from, in my mind, hideous to not hideous. I did it the summer before going to a new high school, so there were plenty of people who wouldn’t know.”