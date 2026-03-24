Not a real wedding: Wilbert Ross and Bea Binene spark buzz with MV reveal



The actor-singer clarified that the images were captured during the filming of the music video for “Dulo ng Pahina,” a track from his debut album Aking Musika. The project continues the narrative of their characters from the series Golden Scenery of Tomorrow, extending the romance that viewers have followed.

“Hanggang engagement lang yung ending ng GSOT, kaya tinuloy na namin sa Dulo Ng Pahina music video,”

Ross shared, explaining how the storyline naturally progressed into the visual for the song.

“Dulo ng Pahina” also serves as one of the official soundtracks of the series, blurring the lines between music and storytelling as it deepens the connection between the characters portrayed by Ross and Binene.

While the wedding rings may not mark a real-life milestone, the buzz they created proves one thing: audiences are still very much invested in the pair’s love story—whether on screen or off.