Zanjoe Marudo reacts to Bea Alonzo’s wedding buzz

Talk about actress Bea Alonzo tying the knot with businessman Ferdinand Vincent Pe Co continues to make waves after their marriage banns were recently announced at St. Peter the Apostle Parish .

The public posting of the banns—an announcement traditionally made in Catholic parishes ahead of a wedding—has fueled speculation that the couple’s ceremony could take place sometime between the end of March and the early days of April. Rumors have also circulated about the possibility of a destination wedding.