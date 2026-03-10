Zanjoe Marudo reacts to Bea Alonzo’s wedding buzz

Talk about actress tying the knot with businessman continues to make waves after their marriage banns were recently announced at .
The public posting of the banns—an announcement traditionally made in Catholic parishes ahead of a wedding—has fueled speculation that the couple’s ceremony could take place sometime between the end of March and the early days of April. Rumors have also circulated about the possibility of a destination wedding.
Amid the growing excitement, was asked to share his thoughts on the news during a media conference for his upcoming project .
Caught slightly off guard during the interview, Marudo first responded with a candid question.
“Totoo ba?” he said in an interview with ABSCBN News
Moments later, he added with a lighthearted remark, “Wala akong imbitasyon eh.”
Despite the playful comment, the actor made it clear that he wishes nothing but happiness for his former partner.
“Yes, of course, I’m very happy for her. Finally, ’di ba! Lahat tayo kailangang maging masaya sa mga batch namin. At least ito, unti-unti na kaming nabubuo.”
Marudo and Alonzo were once among showbiz’s most talked-about couples, having dated for around five years before going their separate ways in 2016.
Now, as wedding preparations for Alonzo reportedly move forward, Marudo’s warm response reflects a sense of support and goodwill—showing that even after past relationships, respect and happiness for each other can remain.