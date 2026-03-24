Backup only: Euro 2 fuel use still on hold

Euro 2 fuel is a lower-grade, higher-emission fuel standard compared to the cleaner Euro 4 or Euro 5 standards currently required in many countries.

Dirtier fuel

Said Garin, “Euro 2 is dirtier fuel, so what is the problem there? It is dirtier fuel, but based on what we have observed in the international market, the environmental impact is not as significant as some people suggest.”

However, she reiterated that its use “has not been activated because our supply still looks steady. This is just a contingency we are preparing. We have not implemented it yet,” she added.

More readily available

Garin noted that Euro 2 fuel is more readily available in the international market, so the government is keeping it as an option.

She said the authorities are currently assessing volumes and potential users, including specific generators, in case the fuel needs to be activated.