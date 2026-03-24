Backup only: Euro 2 fuel use still on hold

The potential use of Euro 2 petroleum products, widely criticized as a dirtier fuel with environmental risks, has not been activated and remains purely a contingency.
At a media briefing on Tuesday, Energy Secretary Sharon S. Garin said the government will deploy Euro 2 fuel only if supply tightens and no cleaner alternatives are available.
“Euro 2 is a dirtier fuel, so what is the problem there? It will be a dirtier fuel, but based on what we have observed in the international market, the environmental impact is not as significant as some people suggest,” Garin said.
However, Garin reiterated that its use “has not been activated because our supply still looks steady.”
“This is just a contingency we are preparing. We have not implemented it yet,” she added.
Garin noted that Euro 2 fuel is more readily available in the international market, so the government is keeping it as an option.
She said the authorities are currently assessing volumes and potential users, including specific generators, in case the fuel needs to be activated.
Under Department Circular No. DC2026-03-0010, the Department of Energy (DOE) has authorized the temporary, controlled use of Euro II/2 fuels for selected transport and industrial applications as a contingency to safeguard the country’s fuel supply amid global market volatility.
The measure covers older vehicle models, traditional jeepneys, power plants, generators, and the marine and shipping industries, while Euro IV standards remain in force.
Downstream oil participants must segregate fuels, notify the DOE of retail outlets, and comply with testing and posting requirements to prevent misuse.