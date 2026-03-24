Backup only: Euro 2 fuel use still on hold

Garin noted that Euro 2 fuel is more readily available in the international market, so the government is keeping it as an option.

She said the authorities are currently assessing volumes and potential users, including specific generators, in case the fuel needs to be activated.

Under Department Circular No. DC2026-03-0010, the Department of Energy (DOE) has authorized the temporary, controlled use of Euro II/2 fuels for selected transport and industrial applications as a contingency to safeguard the country’s fuel supply amid global market volatility.

The measure covers older vehicle models, traditional jeepneys, power plants, generators, and the marine and shipping industries, while Euro IV standards remain in force.

Downstream oil participants must segregate fuels, notify the DOE of retail outlets, and comply with testing and posting requirements to prevent misuse.