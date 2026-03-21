Progressive groups decry ‘band-aid’ measures

“We protested for two days, but we did not get any response to the crisis that commuters face, they do not have any resolutions to the rising prices on oil,” Rafael said. He added that measures rolled out so far were merely “band-aid” solutions that did not ease the burden on the commuting public. Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide (Piston) president Mody Floranda likewise said drivers remain in a precarious position despite the end of the protest. “The P5,000 subsidy is not enough. Oil prices keep rising, and drivers’ income keeps shrinking,” he said. Drivers protested the continuing surge in fuel costs and the government’s recent decision to suspend a previously approved fare increase. Meanwhile, Malacañang urged the drivers to remain patient and understanding as the Marcos administration implements measures to support those most affected by soaring fuel prices. “We ask for understanding and trust in government decisions that balance helping passengers and the transportation sector,” Presidential Communication Undersecretary Claire Castro said on Friday, 20 March. The commuter group warned that without meaningful policy changes, mobility disruptions may worsen as more drivers consider reducing trips or halting operations altogether. Rafael said advocates are preparing further actions if the government continues to “ignore the realities faced by both drivers and passengers.”