Makati joins global Earth Hour 2026

“For most of you who cannot come to the event, please participate from your own homes. Let’s do something positive for the planet for at least sixty minutes, and carry that spirit beyond the hour,” the statement read.

Makati City officials also encouraged businesses and establishments to support the movement by turning off signage lights and non-essential lighting wherever operationally feasible.

“Together, we can broaden public participation and inspire a global movement!” the statement added, highlighting the city’s push for collective action against climate change.

The event aligns Makati with other cities worldwide observing Earth Hour, which emphasizes the importance of sustainable energy use and environmental responsibility.