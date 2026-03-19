Araneta City joins Earth Hour 2026

Araneta City will join the global observance of Earth Hour on 28 March with a day-long series of environmental initiatives designed to move beyond symbolic gestures toward long-term sustainability.
The “City of Firsts” will participate in the traditional lights-off from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., joining millions of people worldwide in a shared display of environmental solidarity. However, officials emphasized that this year’s theme, “Time to do hOUR ACTION,” focuses on habits that extend past the 60-minute event.
The day’s programming begins at Gateway Mall 1 with a public forum from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. held in honor of both Earth Hour and International Women’s Month. The session will feature expert-led talks on climate change and sustainability-driven leadership. In partnership with the Quezon City government, the “Trash to Cashback” program will be stationed at Manhattan Parkview. The initiative allows participants to exchange clean, empty plastic bottles for incentives, promoting responsible waste management in urban areas.