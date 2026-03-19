Araneta City joins Earth Hour 2026

Araneta City will join the global observance of Earth Hour on 28 March with a day-long series of environmental initiatives designed to move beyond symbolic gestures toward long-term sustainability.

The “City of Firsts” will participate in the traditional lights-off from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., joining millions of people worldwide in a shared display of environmental solidarity. However, officials emphasized that this year’s theme, “Time to do hOUR ACTION,” focuses on habits that extend past the 60-minute event.