VP Sara hails Army as ‘pillar of hope’

“Your victories against insurgency are not just tactical wins — they are the building blocks of a stable and prosperous nation,” the Vice President added.

Duterte also expressed her gratitude to the Philippine Army for its selfless service and sacrifices to defend the nation.

“Your unyielding courage is the reason our Republic remains sovereign, and our people remain free,” she said.

Duterte said that, beyond the battlefield, the Philippine Army is also “the first to arrive in times of disaster — serving as a beacon of hope and a lifeline to our people during their darkest hours.”

“As you move forward, remain immovable in your integrity. I count on you to stay steadfast as our pillar of hope, ensuring that no Filipino has to live in fear,” she said.

“Continue to be the shield that protects our democracy and the strength that guards our future,” the Vice President added.