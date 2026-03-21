Digital, workforce agenda pushed

Unique opportunity

“As the Philippines assumes the ASEAN Chairship in 2026, we have a unique opportunity to maximize this platform — not just to host conversations, but to shape regional direction, especially in today’s era of digital transformation,” said Kiko Benitez, head of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority.

“At the center of this effort is an urgent recognition that workforce development will determine whether we succeed or fall behind in the digital economy,” he added.

Inputs from the Asian Development Bank and the Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia highlighted the need for faster policy alignment to match the rapid expansion of the region’s digital economy.

Turning DEFA commitments into operable rules

“ASEAN’s digital economy is expanding faster than the policy environment can keep pace,” said Herminio Bagro, USABC’s Philippines chief representative. “The opportunity now is to turn DEFA commitments into interoperable rules, strengthen digital infrastructure, and align workforce development with industry demand — so businesses can scale and growth translates into quality jobs across the region.”