Co-ops press case for wider power access

NORDECO, whose franchise runs until 2028 for mainland areas and 2033 for the Island Garden City of Samal, is pursuing legal remedies to ensure uninterrupted service within its coverage.

“For more than four decades, NORDECO has remained a steadfast partner of the national government for total electrification,” the group said.

PHILRECA emphasized that electric cooperatives operate under state oversight, with regulation from the Department of Energy, Energy Regulatory Commission, and National Electrification Administration.

Thus, the group called on local governments to support initiatives that strengthen power reliability and access.

PHILRECA maintained that expanding reliable and affordable electricity remains key to inclusive growth, particularly in areas beyond major urban centers.