Uncut Hour

“Bringing Davidoff UNCUT Cigars to BRB is a major milestone for us,” says Daniel Blais, director of beverage for Solaire properties.

As the home of the largest whisky and cigar collection (406 whiskies and 152 cigars), BRB offers an exclusive cigar by Davidoff.

BRB has always worked to offer guests something special.

The Leaf & Barrel Society events show Solaire’s focus on creating experiences that are unique and meaningful.

The launch was paired with a carefully planned cigar and whisky-tasting.

Davidoff UNCUT Cigars are different because their foot is unfinished, letting smokers taste the filler tobacco first, before the wrapper adds its flavor.

The Solaire UNCUT Coleccion (Grand Cru Robusto, Nicaragua Robusto, and Winston Churchill Late Hour) are sold in boxes of three, six or 12, letting guests and collectors enjoy or keep a cigar that shows Davidoff’s skill and innovation.

The launch took place at BRB during a Leaf and Barrel event, an intimate tasting of five whiskies paired with top cigars.

Jacob Policarpio, managing partner at TABAC Inc., was guest speaker sharing his knowledge about the collection.

Solaire invites cigar and whisky lovers to try the Davidoff UNCUT Collection and join Leaf & Barrel tastings.