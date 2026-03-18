A taste of Bangkok nights

Manila’s nightlife got a spirited shake-up as BRB at Solaire Resort Entertainment City hosted a one-night BKK Boys bar takeover, bringing the bold flavors and electric energy of Bangkok straight to Manila. The event served as the nightcap to the launch of the Solaire UNCUT Robusto Colección, setting the tone for an evening defined by indulgence and discovery.
Tucked within Solaire, BRB has quickly built a reputation as a refined yet quietly magnetic, if-you-know-you-know lounge. It is a place where whisky selections read like a collector’s archive, cigars are treated as curated works, and cocktails are crafted with intent. For this special night, the space transformed into a cross-cultural playground where Bangkok’s cocktail artistry met Manila’s growing appetite for elevated experiences.
At the center of it all were the BKK Boys, a trio of respected mixologists who each brought a distinct perspective to the bar. Ryan de la Vega infused the menu with timeless elegance shaped by over two decades in the industry. His “Off the Duck’s Back” featured a base of Citadelle gin, layered with matcha, palo santo wood infusion, rosemary and bergamot tonic. Another standout, “Dewdrop’s Whisper,” highlighted frozen Shine Muscat, also using Citadelle gin, blended with supasawa and elderflower. Dicky Hartono delivered polished, jazz-inspired creations that balanced smooth and fruity notes. “Salty Guava” stood out as a refreshing mix of Planteray Isle of Fiji rum, Thai guava leaf rum, salted Thai guava water, umeshu and a yuzu salt rim. For those who prefer tequila beyond the usual shot, “Agave Uva” combined Arette tequila blanco with dried apricot infusion, Derrumbes mezcal, Lillet Rosé, pear liqueur, grape vinegar and pickled grapes.
Rounding out the trio, Niks Anuman leaned into local Thai ingredients, introducing playful yet complex profiles. “Tiger’s Ear” delivered a bold mix of woody and sweet notes using tiger’s ear vermouth, while “Dance Like a Butterfly” catered to rum drinkers with Plantation Barbados five-year-old rum, Arette añejo, Asia Today honey, Itama bitters and fleur de sel, paired with honey and Pecorino Romano.
The curated cocktail menu mirrored the philosophy of a well-paired cigar and drink. Each pour was designed to complement, contrast and elevate, inviting guests to slow down and savor the experience.
As glasses clinked and conversations flowed, the evening became more than just a takeover. It was a meeting of two vibrant nightlife cultures, proving that great taste, much like a fine cigar, transcends borders.