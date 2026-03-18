A taste of Bangkok nights

Manila’s nightlife got a spirited shake-up as BRB at Solaire Resort Entertainment City hosted a one-night BKK Boys bar takeover, bringing the bold flavors and electric energy of Bangkok straight to Manila. The event served as the nightcap to the launch of the Solaire UNCUT Robusto Colección, setting the tone for an evening defined by indulgence and discovery.

Tucked within Solaire, BRB has quickly built a reputation as a refined yet quietly magnetic, if-you-know-you-know lounge. It is a place where whisky selections read like a collector’s archive, cigars are treated as curated works, and cocktails are crafted with intent. For this special night, the space transformed into a cross-cultural playground where Bangkok’s cocktail artistry met Manila’s growing appetite for elevated experiences.