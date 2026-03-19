Russian tanker shipping oil to Cuba

Its data showed the Russian-flagged vessel, owned by the Russian state shipping company Sovcomflot, was scheduled to unload at the Matanzas oil terminal on the north of the island around 23 March.

Another tanker, the Hong Kong-flagged Sea Horse, loaded nearly 200,000 barrels of diesel in late January off Cyprus from another tanker, according to Kpler data.

It exited the Mediterranean on 13 February and has since been sailing west across the Atlantic, slowing down between late February and early March and following an erratic course, the tracker indicated.

At 1630 GMT on Wednesday it was in the northwestern Caribbean, about 1,500 kilometers from the Cuban coast.

The Anatoly Kolodkin is listed as coming under sanctions against Russia by the US, European Union and Britain.

US President Donald Trump has raised pressure on Cuba after deposing in January its key ally, Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, by enforcing an oil blockade on the island.

Cuba has imported no oil since 9 January, when Mexico delivered a shipment in the days following Maduro’s ouster when Mexico came under pressure from Trump to end such deliveries.

Meanwhile, the first shipment of international aid for crisis-hit Cuba has arrived in the country in the shape of five tons of medical supplies, official sources said Wednesday.