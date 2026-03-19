Former beauty queen’s murder: Suspect charged

The investigation, described by police as meticulous and thorough, involved close coordination between the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Provincial Prosecutor’s Office (PPO) to ensure evidence integrity, proper documentation and timely filing of charges.

Isabela Police Provincial Office Director, PCOL Manuel B. Bringas, underscored the force’s commitment to justice:

“The Isabela PPO remains vigilant, responsive, and impartial in carrying out its duties — all for the welfare of the public and the firm delivery of justice.”

A Special Investigation Task Group, SITG Ramilo, was created under Police Regional Office 2, led by PBGEN Antonio P. Marallag Jr., in response to the high-profile killing that drew nationwide attention.

Marallag praised the police for their persistent efforts while reaffirming the importance of following due process:

“Every step we take will remain grounded in the law and established procedures to ensure that anyone who violates the law is held accountable. Justice is not a privilege for a few, but a right for all.”

Police are continuing operations to locate and apprehend other individuals linked to the killing as the investigation moves forward.