Police identify suspect in killing of beauty titleholder

Police have identified a suspect in the killing of a former Ms. Philippines Earth 2013 3rd runner-up in Isabela, following an intensive investigation into the high-profile case.

Authorities said a murder complaint has been filed before the Office of the Provincial Prosecutor of Isabela against a suspect known by the alias “JayR,” who is now undergoing preliminary investigation.

The victim was fatally shot at around 6 p.m. on 13 February 2026 in Barangay Cabaritan, San Manuel, Isabela.

Police said the case build-up involved close coordination between the Philippine National Police and prosecutors to ensure the integrity of evidence and the timely filing of charges.