Police identify suspect in killing of beauty titleholder

Police have identified a suspect in the killing of a former Ms. Philippines Earth 2013 3rd runner-up in Isabela, following an intensive investigation into the high-profile case.
Authorities said a murder complaint has been filed before the Office of the Provincial Prosecutor of Isabela against a suspect known by the alias “JayR,” who is now undergoing preliminary investigation.
The victim was fatally shot at around 6 p.m. on 13 February 2026 in Barangay Cabaritan, San Manuel, Isabela.
Police said the case build-up involved close coordination between the Philippine National Police and prosecutors to ensure the integrity of evidence and the timely filing of charges.
Isabela Police Provincial Office director Col. Manuel B. Bringas said authorities remain committed to securing justice for the victim’s family.
“The Isabela PPO remains vigilant, responsive, and impartial in carrying out its duties—all for the welfare of the public and the firm delivery of justice,” Bringas said.
Earlier, Police Regional Office 2, led by Brig. Gen. Antonio P. Marallag Jr., formed a Special Investigation Task Group to handle the case following strong public interest.
Marallag commended investigators and partner units, stressing that all actions are guided by due process.
“Every step we take will remain grounded in the law and established procedures to ensure that anyone who violates the law is held accountable. Justice is not a privilege for a few, but a right for all,” he said.
Authorities are continuing operations to locate and arrest other individuals believed to be involved in the killing.