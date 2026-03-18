AFP, USINDOPACOM strengthen alliance

The meeting produced a robust set of recommendations and deliverables, which will be consolidated into a Memorandum for the Record and refined ahead of the J5-led Executive Committee Meeting scheduled in June 2026 in Hawaii.

Brig. Gen. Teodoro and Col. Dubois emphasized the importance of sustaining momentum through continuous coordination, noting that close collaboration ensures both forces remain “Equal and Capable.”

“Our relationship remains strong because we treat each other as equals, and together we are capable,” Brig. Gen. Teodoro said, highlighting the significance of the alliance amid rapid technological change, gray-zone activities, and complex regional security concerns.

He expressed confidence that the outcomes of the SCM would translate into actionable plans and tangible results, further enhancing interoperability, readiness, and combined effectiveness between AFP and US forces.

The meeting underscores the Philippines’ commitment to a robust defense partnership with the United States, ensuring preparedness against evolving threats in the Indo-Pacific region.