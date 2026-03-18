AFP, USINDOPACOM reaffirm alliance in joint security meeting

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Wednesday said it successfully co-presided over the Mutual Defense Board–Security Engagement Board Standing Committees’ Meeting (SCM) with the United States Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) at Camp Aguinaldo, reaffirming the strength and adaptability of the Philippines–US alliance amid evolving regional security challenges.

Speaking on behalf of the Philippine delegation, Brigadier General Paulo Teodoro, PAF, Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff for Plans (AJ5), expressed appreciation to the USINDOPACOM delegation led by Colonel Andrew Dubois, USAF, Chief of the South/Southeast Asia Policy Division, for their participation, as well as to all presenters for the clarity and professionalism of their briefings.