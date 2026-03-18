AFP, USINDOPACOM reaffirm alliance in joint security meeting

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Wednesday said it successfully co-presided over the Mutual Defense Board–Security Engagement Board Standing Committees’ Meeting (SCM) with the United States Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) at Camp Aguinaldo, reaffirming the strength and adaptability of the Philippines–US alliance amid evolving regional security challenges.
Speaking on behalf of the Philippine delegation, Brigadier General Paulo Teodoro, PAF, Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff for Plans (AJ5), expressed appreciation to the USINDOPACOM delegation led by Colonel Andrew Dubois, USAF, Chief of the South/Southeast Asia Policy Division, for their participation, as well as to all presenters for the clarity and professionalism of their briefings.
The discussions produced a robust set of recommendations and deliverables, which will be consolidated in a memorandum for the record and refined in preparation for the J5-led Executive Committee (EXECOM) meeting in June 2026 in Hawaii.
Brig. Gen. Teodoro and Col. Dubois underscored the importance of sustaining momentum through continuous coordination, emphasizing that close collaboration between AFP and US forces is essential to remain “equal and capable.”
They expressed confidence that the outcomes of the SCM will translate into actionable plans and tangible results that further enhance interoperability, readiness, and combined effectiveness.