PDEA: P7.50 billion in illegal drugs seized nationwide, 107 arrested

Seized drugs included 948,670.34 grams of suspected shabu; 853,895.21 grams of “kush”; 67,070 marijuana plants; 31,084.12 grams of dried marijuana leaves; 17,900 grams of marijuana stalks; 2,601.40 milliliters of marijuana oil; and 200 ecstasy tablets.

50 drug pushers and 29 drug den visitors, PDEA said.

Meanwhile, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) claimed it arrested 327 individuals for various offenses in Metro Manila.

128 of them were listed as most wanted persons.

The arrests included individuals alleged to be involved in drug distribution networks and local dens, all of whom are expected to face charges under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act (Republic Act 9165).