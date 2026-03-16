Trump admin can resume 'third-country' deportations: court

In his ruling, Murphy had noted that Congress has made it US policy not to deport people to countries where their lives would be in danger or they could be subject to torture.

Murphy, an appointee of Democratic president Joe Biden, had previously sought to block the deportation of a group of migrants to war-torn South Sudan but was overruled by the conservative-dominated Supreme Court.

According to the US authorities, the eight men -- two from Myanmar, two from Cuba, and one each from Vietnam, Laos, Mexico and South Sudan -- were convicted violent criminals.

The Trump administration has defended third-country deportations as necessary since the home nations of some of those who are targeted for removal sometimes refuse to accept them.