InterContinental returns to Manila with BGC hotel

“Reintroducing InterContinental to Manila is a wonderful milestone, and a perfect fit for the city with strong long-term fundamentals and increasing demand for luxury travel. This signing reinforces our commitment to expanding our Luxury & Lifestyle presence across the Philippines and the wider region,” he added.

The new hotel will be developed in partnership with local firms Keyland Corp., Philippine Realty and Holdings Corp. and Greenhills Properties Inc..

Jose Ma. Montinola, president of Keyland Corp., described the partnership as an important step in bringing the brand back to the capital.

“Partnering with IHG to bring a globally recognized and well-loved brand such as InterContinental to Manila is an exciting new chapter for our partnership,” Montinola said.

“We are immensely proud to build on the brand’s storied legacy in Manila and to play an integral role in its return to the capital, delivering a stand-out hotel that honors its past while setting a new benchmark for luxury stays in the city.”

The return of InterContinental also reflects growing investor interest in Manila’s high-end hospitality market as international tourism and business travel continue to expand.

Globally, InterContinental operates more than 240 hotels, making it one of the world’s largest luxury hotel brands.