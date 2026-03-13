Where travel and living are exciting

On a balmy evening in Intramuros —where Manila’s old-world charm still lingers in its stone walls and quiet courtyards — Ascott Philippines introduced a new era.
Held at Centro de Turismo, the annual mingle with Ascott event unveiled the hospitality group’s vision for the year ahead. This year’s theme, “At the Confluence,” draws inspiration from the Philippines—a country shaped by centuries of cultural exchange and maritime journeys. It’s a fitting metaphor for Ascott, whose serviced residences and lifestyle spaces often serve as meeting points for global travelers, expatriates, and locals alike.
For the evening, the venue transformed into an artistic homage to that idea. Nautical motifs and porcelain-inspired visuals paid tribute to the historic San Diego Shipwreck, whose recovered ceramics have become symbols of early global trade in the archipelago.
Inside the grand halls, modern line art depicted Filipino landscapes, heritage landmarks, and Ascott properties across the country — creating a visual narrative of journeys that connect islands, cities, and cultures.
The setting itself carried layers of history. Centro de Turismo stands on the site of the former San Ignacio Church, whose neoclassical architecture once defined the skyline of old Manila. Against this atmospheric backdrop, the evening unfolded with effortless elegance.
A night of taste, sound and culture
Guests were welcomed with a steady flow of cocktails and artfully prepared canapés by the culinary team of Citadines Bay City Manila, where Executive Sous Chef Teddy Castro led a menu that blended global techniques with local ingredients.
A live performance by Quartet Manila set a sophisticated tone, while artist Taipan Lucero captivated guests with live Baybayin calligraphy—transforming ancient Filipino script into personalized keepsakes.
At the bar, mixologists from Ascott Bonifacio Global City Manila collaborated with the historic Filipino distillery Destileria Limtuaco to craft cocktails inspired by the evening’s theme. The result: drinks that tasted unmistakably local, yet globally refined.
A growing portfolio across the islands
While the evening celebrated culture and community, it also offered a glimpse into Ascott Philippines’ expanding presence across the country.
Among the year’s highlights is Somerset Valero Makati, now on soft opening. Tucked within Makati’s bustling business district, the new residence places guests within walking distance of major shopping destinations while remaining just minutes from the creative neighborhoods of Poblacion and the cosmopolitan avenues of Bonifacio Global City.
Equally notable is the transformation of Joy~Nostalg Hotel and Suites Manila, which is currently undergoing a thoughtful redesign before reopening later this year as Ascott Ortigas Manila. The refreshed property promises upgraded rooms, reimagined public spaces, and new culinary concepts designed to elevate the guest experience.
Beyond Metro Manila, Cebu continues to emerge as a major destination in Ascott’s portfolio. Somerset Gorordo Cebu — a 155-unit serviced residence near Cebu Business Park — is scheduled to open in the second half of the year, offering spacious apartments and lifestyle amenities ideal for both business and leisure travelers.
Another landmark project is Oakwood IT Park Grand Gateway Cebu, which will become the largest property under Ascott’s management in the Philippines with 400 rooms and expansive event spaces tailored for the city’s thriving meetings and conventions scene.
Looking even further ahead, the brand is bringing its signature hospitality to two of the country’s most exciting emerging destinations. In Mindanao, Citadines Paragon Davao will mark Ascott’s first property in the city. Meanwhile, the surfing haven of Siargao will welcome Balai Dajao by Preference Hotels, a boutique retreat of 60 suites and villas slated to open in 2028.
Hospitality as a lifestyle
Across its properties, Ascott Philippines is also redefining hospitality as a lifestyle — one where dining, social spaces, and everyday rituals play just as important a role as the rooms themselves.
New culinary concepts are emerging across the portfolio: Scott’s and Scott’s Corner at Ascott Bonifacio Global City, the scenic Bay City Café in Pasay, the laid-back Bugsay Pool Bar in Iloilo, and the vibrant Alejo Restaurant and Bar at Citadines Roces Quezon City.
In Bacolod, Citadines Bacolod City showcases a diverse lineup of dining spots — from Pureza Lobby Lounge to the breezy Adlao Pool Bar — reflecting the city’s celebrated culinary culture.
Even more exciting for frequent travelers, members of Ascott Star Rewards now enjoy up to 20 percent savings across participating dining outlets nationwide, reinforcing the brand’s focus on creating meaningful everyday experiences for its community.
From the skyscrapers of Makati to the heritage streets of Iloilo, from Cebu’s dynamic business districts to the surf breaks of Siargao, the brand invites travelers to experience the many worlds that exist within the Philippines.