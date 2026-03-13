Where travel and living are exciting

A live performance by Quartet Manila set a sophisticated tone, while artist Taipan Lucero captivated guests with live Baybayin calligraphy—transforming ancient Filipino script into personalized keepsakes.

At the bar, mixologists from Ascott Bonifacio Global City Manila collaborated with the historic Filipino distillery Destileria Limtuaco to craft cocktails inspired by the evening’s theme. The result: drinks that tasted unmistakably local, yet globally refined.

A growing portfolio across the islands

While the evening celebrated culture and community, it also offered a glimpse into Ascott Philippines’ expanding presence across the country.

Among the year’s highlights is Somerset Valero Makati, now on soft opening. Tucked within Makati’s bustling business district, the new residence places guests within walking distance of major shopping destinations while remaining just minutes from the creative neighborhoods of Poblacion and the cosmopolitan avenues of Bonifacio Global City.

Equally notable is the transformation of Joy~Nostalg Hotel and Suites Manila, which is currently undergoing a thoughtful redesign before reopening later this year as Ascott Ortigas Manila. The refreshed property promises upgraded rooms, reimagined public spaces, and new culinary concepts designed to elevate the guest experience.

Beyond Metro Manila, Cebu continues to emerge as a major destination in Ascott’s portfolio. Somerset Gorordo Cebu — a 155-unit serviced residence near Cebu Business Park — is scheduled to open in the second half of the year, offering spacious apartments and lifestyle amenities ideal for both business and leisure travelers.

Another landmark project is Oakwood IT Park Grand Gateway Cebu, which will become the largest property under Ascott’s management in the Philippines with 400 rooms and expansive event spaces tailored for the city’s thriving meetings and conventions scene.

Looking even further ahead, the brand is bringing its signature hospitality to two of the country’s most exciting emerging destinations. In Mindanao, Citadines Paragon Davao will mark Ascott’s first property in the city. Meanwhile, the surfing haven of Siargao will welcome Balai Dajao by Preference Hotels, a boutique retreat of 60 suites and villas slated to open in 2028.