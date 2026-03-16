Charlie Fleming champions better sleep with Uratex’s 8-hour movement



During the afternoon gathering, Fleming took part in interactive discussions and segments highlighting the importance of healthy sleep routines—an increasingly relevant topic for people juggling demanding schedules and digital lifestyles.

The event was hosted by Betong Sumaya , who guided guests through conversations about why proper rest should be treated as an essential part of daily wellness.

Rethinking How Filipinos Sleep

At the heart of the initiative is a simple but often overlooked truth: while people carefully research gadgets, appliances, and other home upgrades, the bed—where nearly a third of life is spent—rarely receives the same attention.

For mattress manufacturer Uratex , the campaign aims to encourage Filipinos to reconsider how their sleep environment affects their overall health and productivity.

“Sleep is one of the most important pillars of health, yet it’s rarely discussed when people think about upgrading their homes,” said Christian Cheng, Category Manager.

“With the 8-Hour Movement, we hope to show how the right mattress can help people achieve deeper, more restorative sleep.”

By staging the event inside a major appliance retailer, the campaign places the conversation about sleep exactly where people make decisions about their homes.

Bringing the Conversation to Everyday Spaces

The collaboration with AbensonHOME reflects a shared goal of promoting products and habits that improve daily living.

“At AbensonHOME, we’ve always focused on helping customers find products that make everyday living better,” said Pearl Perlada, Senior Marketing Manager.

“Partnering with Uratex allows us to highlight that sleep is just as important as any appliance or home essential.”

The retail space was transformed into an interactive learning environment where guests could explore mattress displays, test sleep products, and gain practical tips on improving their nightly rest.

Expert Insights on Sleep Health

A highlight of the program was an educational talk by sleep specialist Dr. Reinzi Bautista from the Philippine Society of Sleep Medicine .

His discussion focused on the science behind the “8-Hour Movement,” emphasizing how consistent routines and supportive sleep surfaces contribute to overall health, mental clarity, and physical recovery.

After the talk, invited influencers—including Fleming—joined a short on-stage conversation about their personal sleep habits and the challenges of maintaining good rest while managing busy professional schedules.

Turning Awareness into Action

Beyond the talks and activities, the initiative encourages shoppers to rethink how they approach sleep at home.

Throughout the month, visitors to Abenson Waltermart Makati can explore Uratex mattress displays and experience firsthand how comfort and proper support can influence sleep quality.

For the company, the campaign is part of a long-standing commitment to improving the nation’s sleep habits.

“Sleep is one of the most important pillars of health,” Cheng added.

“By bringing the 8-Hour Movement to places where people make decisions about their homes—like AbensonHOME—we hope to remind everyone that better days begin with better nights.”

With advocates like Charlie Fleming helping amplify the message, Uratex hopes the conversation around rest continues to grow—reminding Filipinos that investing in better sleep is ultimately an investment in better living.