Uratex, OUR HOME mark World Sleep Day

Recognizing the strong connection between sleep and design, Uratex, the Philippines’ leading mattress brand, partnered with OUR HOME to bring its latest sleep advocacy to life through an immersive lifestyle event celebrating World Sleep Day.

On 13 March 2026, guests gathered at the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall for the launch of The 8 Hour Movement: A Wake-Up Call for Better Sleep. The venue was transformed into the Uratex Country Club, a curated space that explored how sleep habits, bedroom design, and mattress innovation work together to support healthier rest.

A country club for better sleep

Rather than a traditional product showcase, the Uratex Country Club invites guests to experience sleep as a lifestyle. The installation featured thoughtfully styled bedroom displays furnished with OUR HOME pieces and Uratex linens, demonstrating how bedroom design, comfort, and mattress technology can work together to create restful spaces.

Each room vignette illustrated how careful styling, lighting, and furniture choices from OUR HOME can help shape bedrooms that feel calm, comfortable, and conducive to better sleep.

“Sleep is often discussed in terms of hours, but the environment surrounding the bed is just as important,” said Christian Cheng, Uratex Category Manager.

“Through the 8 Hour Movement, we want people to see how the right combination of habits, comfort, and mattress support can make a meaningful difference in sleep quality,” he added.

For OUR HOME, the collaboration reflects the brand’s commitment to helping Filipinos design spaces that support everyday living and well-being.

“Bedrooms should feel like sanctuaries,” said Glowie Robillo, Senior Assistant Vice President for Marketing of OUR HOME. “When design, comfort, and the right mattress come together, the bedroom becomes a place where people can truly recharge.”

Mattress innovation meets lifestyle design

At the center of the installation were curated bedroom suites featuring several of Uratex’s mattress innovations, each designed to address different sleep preferences and support needs.

The Premium Touch Viscoluxe offers contouring comfort and pressure relief through memory foam technology. For sleepers who prefer firmer back support, the Orthocare Balance is designed to help maintain proper spinal alignment while promoting restorative rest.

The lineup also includes the Serenibed, which provides medium-firm support and lasting comfort enhanced with Sanitized® protection for a cleaner sleep environment. Meanwhile, the Senso Frost features adaptive memory foam designed to deliver cooling comfort.

The Premium Touch Cozy Latex combines firm, responsive latex support with breathable materials that help maintain a cool and undisturbed sleep experience.

Completing the display are two hybrid mattress designs. The Trill Hybrid blends the cradling comfort of memory foam with the responsive support of a pocket spring system, while the Trill Seave introduces a more sustainable approach through materials made from upcycled ocean plastics.

Insights from sleep experts

The afternoon launch program was hosted by Luane Dy and featured insights from Dr. Jimmy Chang of the Philippine Society of Sleep Medicine, who shared practical strategies for improving sleep hygiene and building healthier nightly routines.

Guests also heard from celebrity personalities and lifestyle influencers, including Leon Barretto, Janeena Chan, Sofia Pablo, and Sam Concepcion, who shared how they prioritize their eight hours of sleep despite demanding schedules.

The program concluded with a symbolic pledge supporting the 8 Hour Movement, reinforcing the campaign’s message that better days begin with better nights.

A movement beyond the event

For Uratex, the initiative reflects decades of commitment to helping Filipinos achieve better sleep.

As guests explored the Uratex Country Club and experienced how environment, comfort, and mattress innovation shape sleep quality, the message was clear: the path to more productive days and healthier living begins with the best eight hours of the night.

In celebration of World Sleep Month, Uratex mattresses are available at up to 50 percent off exclusively at OUR HOME until March 31.