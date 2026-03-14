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Parañaque Most wanted nabbed

Police said the suspect is listed as the fourth station-level most wanted person for March 2026.
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POLICE operatives arrested a Taguig resident in Makati City after a sting operation yielded an unlicensed 9mm pistol.Daily Tribune images.
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A high-profile fugitive was arrested during a targeted police operation in Parañaque City on Friday night, 13 March.

The suspect, identified by the alias “Jhorsy,” 18, was apprehended at around 10:18 p.m. in Tramo Uno, Barangay San Dionisio.

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High-profile fugitive nabbed in Parañaque

Police said the suspect is listed as the fourth station-level most wanted person for March 2026.

The arrest was carried out by virtue of a warrant issued by Judge Leilani Marie Dacanay-Grimares of the Parañaque City Regional Trial Court Branch 294 for homicide, with recommended bail set at P120,000.

The suspect is currently detained at the Parañaque City Police Station custodial facility pending the return of the warrant to the court of origin.

Parañaque police arrest
Jhorsy fugitive capture
homicide suspect detained

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