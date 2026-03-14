Parañaque Most wanted nabbed

Police said the suspect is listed as the fourth station-level most wanted person for March 2026.

The arrest was carried out by virtue of a warrant issued by Judge Leilani Marie Dacanay-Grimares of the Parañaque City Regional Trial Court Branch 294 for homicide, with recommended bail set at P120,000.

The suspect is currently detained at the Parañaque City Police Station custodial facility pending the return of the warrant to the court of origin.