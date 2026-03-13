DHSUD extends developers’ compliance period

The extension was requested by two major industry groups — the Subdivision and Housing Developers Association and the Organization of Socialized and Economic Housing Developers of the Philippines.

“In line with the directive of President Marcos Jr., the DHSUD is balancing the implementation of regulations to address the concerns of developers while protecting homebuyers amid the impact of the war that has driven up petroleum prices,” he said.

“Amid these challenges, there is a government ready to stand with every Filipino under the leadership of our President. Together, we will overcome this crisis,” Aliling added.

“This measure will allow developers to continue delivering socialized housing projects while giving them additional time to fulfill their commitments under the law,” the secretary said.

The DHSUD chief stressed that the department is continuously engaging stakeholders, particularly the private developers, to mitigate the impact of the Middle East crisis on the local housing and real estate sector.

“We will continue to coordinate with all stakeholders to sustain the construction of socialized housing under President Marcos Jr.’s Expanded 4PH program,” Aliling said.