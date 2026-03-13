Ambitious digital deal pushed — DTI

Roque acknowledged the urgency of advancing the DEFA.

“When completed, this will form the region’s most comprehensive framework for digital trade and digital economy, which is actually very important,” she said.

“We look forward to a progress report that reflects the urgency of a digital age, and I believe we all share the hope that progress continues in a positive direction,” she added.

The DEFA is a key component of the Philippines’ economic agenda for its 2026 ASEAN Chairship, aiming to strengthen regional resilience, encourage innovation, and deepen economic integration among the 11-member bloc.

Once completed, the DEFA is expected to streamline digital commerce across ASEAN, improve interoperability of digital systems, and promote innovation in areas such as e-commerce, digital payments and data governance.