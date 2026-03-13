DTI pushes ASEAN digital trade pact

The DEFA aims to strengthen regional economic resilience, promote innovation, and deepen economic integration among ASEAN member states.

Once finalized, the framework is expected to streamline digital commerce across the region, improve interoperability of digital systems, and promote innovation in sectors such as e-commerce, digital payments and data governance.

Roque said advancing the digital economy would create broader opportunities for businesses, workers and communities across Southeast Asia.

She also noted that ASEAN must ensure its economic openness is supported by stronger coordination and forward-looking policies, especially as geopolitical tensions increasingly affect global trade flows, supply chains and investor confidence.

The Philippines is hosting the ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Retreat as part of preparations for this year’s summit under the theme “Navigating Our Future Together.”

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has consistently pushed initiatives to strengthen the Philippines’ digital economy, viewing it as a key driver of growth and regional competitiveness.