DTI pushes ASEAN digital trade pact

The Department of Trade and Industry said it is pushing forward with the Digital Economic Framework Agreement (DEFA), a region-wide initiative aimed at establishing the most comprehensive framework for digital trade and the digital economy in Southeast Asia.
Trade Secretary Cristina Roque said the agreement was highlighted during the 32nd ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Retreat on Friday, with the Philippines presiding as chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) this year.
Roque said the DEFA is one of the Philippines’ Priority Economic Deliverables under its 2026 ASEAN chairmanship and stressed the need to accelerate progress on the initiative.
“When completed, this will form the region's most comprehensive framework for digital trade and digital economy, which is actually very important,” Roque said.
“We look forward to a progress report that reflects the urgency of a digital age, and I believe we all share the hope that progress continues in a positive direction,” she added.
The DEFA aims to strengthen regional economic resilience, promote innovation, and deepen economic integration among ASEAN member states.
Once finalized, the framework is expected to streamline digital commerce across the region, improve interoperability of digital systems, and promote innovation in sectors such as e-commerce, digital payments and data governance.
Roque said advancing the digital economy would create broader opportunities for businesses, workers and communities across Southeast Asia.
She also noted that ASEAN must ensure its economic openness is supported by stronger coordination and forward-looking policies, especially as geopolitical tensions increasingly affect global trade flows, supply chains and investor confidence.
The Philippines is hosting the ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Retreat as part of preparations for this year’s summit under the theme “Navigating Our Future Together.”
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has consistently pushed initiatives to strengthen the Philippines’ digital economy, viewing it as a key driver of growth and regional competitiveness.