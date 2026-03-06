Women lead nutrition drive on social media

MISAMIS ORIENTAL — Women nutrition leaders in Northern Mindanao are increasingly using social media to expand access to reliable nutrition information and help guide families toward healthier food choices and lifestyles.

For City Nutrition Program Coordinator Sherill Faith P. Española, digital platforms have become an essential tool in advancing nutrition advocacy in Cagayan de Oro City. The City Nutrition Committee (CNC-CDO) has maintained an active Facebook page since 2015, sharing updates, nutrition tips, and program information while engaging the public in conversations about healthy living.

Initially, the page focused mainly on uploading photos of activities. However, during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, the committee recognized the need to provide more meaningful content and began posting informative messages and guidance on nutrition.

“At first, we only uploaded photos of activities we conducted. During the time of Covid, we realized the importance of sharing key messages and information that people could use,” Española said.

Since then, the page has evolved into a reliable platform for timely nutrition information, featuring practical tips and promoting both national and local nutrition programs.

A similar approach is being used in Malaybalay City, where the Malaybalay City Nutrition Committee utilizes Facebook to share evidence-based nutrition practices and updates on government initiatives.