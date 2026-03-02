La Trinidad’s quiet treasures: Exploring some of the built heritage of Benguet’s capital

A Taoist temple, popularly called the Bell Church, is considered a heritage structure, being over 50 years old, and enjoys the protection afforded to presumed Important Cultural Properties under Philippine law.

The Benguet Provincial Capitol, completed in 1973, is another fixture of the townscape. Perched on a promontory overlooking the valley, the Capitol stands as the most prominent building in La Trinidad — visible just as the Halsema Highway makes its dramatic bend toward the upland towns of Benguet and Mountain Province.

Apart from these, the campus of Benguet State University (BSU) holds perhaps the most cohesive collection of heritage buildings in the municipality, spanning the American period to the post-war years and beyond. It boasts at least five extant structures which are considered part of the local and national patrimony, the school being marked by the National Historical Commission of the Philippines in 2016.

BSU traces its roots to 1916 as a farm school before evolving into the Trinidad Agricultural School, later the Mountain State Agricultural College in 1969, and finally becoming Benguet State University in 1986.

Among its oldest structures is the building now housing the BSU Museum. Built in the 1920s as the Principal’s Cottage, it later became the Superintendent’s Cottage in 1951, then the Home Economics Building from 1968 to 2010. It was converted into the campus museum in 2011, featuring mainly archival photographs that chronicle the school’s development. An authentic World War II Willy’s jeep — precursor of the Philippine jeepney — stands in front of the building.

Nearby is the Home Economics Building, constructed in 1953 through the Foreign Operations Administration (FOA) of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). Originally a one-story structure, it was raised in the 1960s to create space for weaving classes below.